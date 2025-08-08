Gold Hit By Surprise US Tariffs, Unleashing New Turmoil

A Trump administration ruling that gold bars will be subject to tariffs stunned traders who had assumed they would be exempted, throwing bullion markets into turmoil.

Futures in New York, which are backed by bars shipped from Switzerland and other key trading and refining hubs, surged to a record.

Traders, analysts and executives across the industry had understood the bars would be exempt from reciprocal tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump, such as a 39% levy on Swiss goods. But when a gold refiner in Switzerland asked about it, US Customs and Border Protection clarified that one-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bars are subject to the levies, according to a letter from the agency.

The decision, if it remains in place, has sweeping implications for the flow of bullion around the world, and potentially for the smooth functioning of the US futures contract. Gold’s role as a financial asset and global currency sets it apart from other commodities like copper that have been roiled by tariffs, and traders said on Friday that shipments were freezing up in response to the shock news.

“In the long run, the existence of US tariffs on deliverable gold products raises the question on the role of futures trading in the US,” said Joni Teves, a strategist at UBS AG. “Until there is clarity, we expect the gold market and precious metals markets more generally to remain very nervous.”

The US Customs notice was first reported by the Financial Times.

The decision extends a tumultuous year for gold, which has soared to unprecedented levels amid strong buying from central banks and as Trump’s trade war drives haven demand. Earlier this year, physical flows were upended as traders rushed billions of dollars worth of gold and silver into the US as New York prices traded at large premiums in anticipation of potential tariffs. However, that trade came to a crashing halt after the US included gold and silver in its list of exemptions from the tariffs announced in early April.

The industry is still seeking answers to several questions: It’s unclear if the US will also impose tariffs on larger 400-ounce bars that underpin trading in London. There’s also uncertainty about levies for other major gold-producing countries. Speculation is even swirling that the US government issued the ruling in error, and that it could be legally challenged.