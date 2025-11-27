Gold Extends Gains To Trade At Rs 1,26,570 Thursday— Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold prices continued to rise for second session as market participants anticipate a rate cut in the US next month. Lower interest rates make the precious metal affordable for countries that use other currencies than US dollar.

In India, bullion prices rose 0.6% to Rs 1,26,570 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, in global markets, gold prices consolidated early morning after rising over 1% in the previous session.

The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.01% lower at $4,163.35 an ounce as of 6:27 a.m.

Latest jobless claims report from the US seems to be supporting the case for rate cuts. Moreover, Kevin Hasset, emerging as the possible candidate for the post of Federal Reserve Chair, will likely implement President Donald Trump's approach of monetary policy, which fuels expectations for further rate cuts, according to Bloomberg.