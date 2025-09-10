Gold ETFs Draw Rs 2,189.5 Crore From Investors Amid High Prices

Indian investors remained glued to gold exchange-traded funds for a fourth straight month in August, with net inflows worth Rs 2,189.5 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday. The previous month witnessed a net inflow of Rs 1,256 crore.

Bullion ETFs are passive investment instruments that track the price of gold. They are a proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in the precious metal, without the need to physically store it. There are over 20 such funds in India.