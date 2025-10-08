Gold Edges Closer To $4,000 On US Shutdown And Tech Stock Wobble

Gold clinched a fresh record just below $4,000 an ounce as the US shutdown dragged on and a wobble in tech stocks reinforced investor appetite for other assets.

Bullion rose as high as $3,992.27 an ounce, after adding 0.6% in the previous session. December futures in New York — the most active contract — also nudged higher, after surpassing $4,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

Investors were monitoring signs that the ebullience driven by artificial intelligence may have reached excessive levels, after a report that Oracle Corp.’s cloud margins are lower than many estimate. The US shutdown has also delayed key data, muddying the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting path, while a political crisis in France and a change of leadership in Japan are adding to the uncertainty.