Gold Declines, Silver Holds Steady — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold price dipped marginally and Silver continued its surge on Thursday after a tepid range of trade last week. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 99,950 per 10 gm, as per the India Bullion Association, the commodity was trading at Rs 1,00,820 per 10 gm on Wednesday.

Gold has been seeing a steady climb for nearly last six months, as traders heightened activity in the safe haven asset following first announcement of tariffs by US on other nations.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 100,470 on June 15. The price of the commodity has gone as low as Rs 95,780 on June 28.

In the first week of July, the highest price that the commodity rose to was Rs 97,580 on July 7 on the back of Trump's rollout of fresh tariffs and safe haven demand. The prices had slipped to Rs 96,790 on July 9.

Precious metal price could see a marginal impact from a potential trade deal sign set to be signed between India and UK on Thursday.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 99,600 per 10 gm compared to Rs 1,00,470 per 10 gm on Monday. The gold price in Mumbai was Rs 99,770 per 10 gm, against Rs 1,00,640 per 10 gm the previous day.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 99,850 while in Kolkata, it was Rs 99,640 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,00,060 per 10 gm.

Gold spot price was trading 0.12% higher at $3,920.20 an ounce.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal was trading 0.06% higher at Rs 99,480 according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.