Gold Declines From Record Levels As Iran-Israel Tensions Ease

Gold and silver prices retreated from record high levels in the national capital on Monday, with the precious metal plunging by Rs 450 per 10 grams, due to weak global trends and easing tensions in West Asia. Gold prices declined by Rs 450 to Rs 73,650 per 10 grams amid weak trends in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had settled at Rs 74,100 per 10 grams on Friday.