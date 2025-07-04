Gold And Silver Trade Flat — Check Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices continued to remain unchanged on Friday as the demand for safe haven assets remained muted. But, the price could soon slip into volatility as US President Donald Trump's July 9 tariff deadline approaches. Earlier the precious metal saw volatile prices when the conflict between Israel and Iran broke in the Middle East.

Gold price was trading at Rs 97,080 per 10 grams, down from its all time high of Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, as per the India Bullion Association.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 96,740 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 97,370 per 10 grams on Friday. Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 96,900 per 10 grams, against Rs 97,540 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 96,780 per 10 grams, while in Bengaluru the rate stood at Rs 96,980. Price for the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 97,190 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold spot price was 0.12% higher at $3,330.58 an ounce on Friday.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal was flat as it was trading at Rs 96,779, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.