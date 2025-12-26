Gold And Silver Smash Records Again As Rally Gathers Momentum

Gold, silver and platinum jumped to all-time highs to extend a historic end-of-year rally for precious metals, with support from escalating geopolitical tensions and US dollar weakness.

Spot gold rose as much as 1.2% to a peak above $4,530 an ounce. Frictions in Venezuela, where the US has blockaded oil tankers and ramped up pressure on the government of Nicolás Maduro, have added to the precious metal’s haven appeal. Washington also launched a military strike against Islamic State in Nigeria in collaboration with the African nation’s government.

Spot silver for immediate delivery advanced for a fifth session, climbing as much as 5% to cross $75 an ounce. The white metal’s recent advance has been buoyed by speculative inflows and lingering supply dislocations across major trading hubs following a historic short squeeze in October.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a key gauge of the US currency’s strength, was down 0.7% for the week, its biggest drop since June. A weaker dollar is generally supportive of gold and silver.