Gold And Silver Prices Soar Ahead of Festive Season Demand Boom

As the festive season approaches, gold and silver prices are reaching near high levels in India, driven by a combination of global events, economic uncertainty, and robust investor demand. On Tuesday, gold was trading at Rs 78,250 per 10 grams according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. While, silver crossed the significant threshold of Rs 1 lakh, trading at Rs 1,00,270 per kilogram, as per India Bullions.

The surge in gold prices can be largely attributed to the upcoming Dhanteras festival, which traditionally sees a spike in gold purchases as people consider it auspicious to buy precious metals ahead of Diwali. This time of year typically leads to increased demand from local jewellers, who are stockpiling gold to meet festive and wedding season needs.

Average price of 10 grams of 22K gold stood at Rs 71,680, with 24K gold prices at Rs 78,250. Prices vary across cities; in Delhi and Jaipur, 10 grams of 24K gold was priced at Rs 78,660 and Rs 78,780, respectively, while in Chennai, it reached Rs 79,020, as per India Bullions.