Gold And Silver Prices Soar Ahead of Festive Season Demand Boom
Gold was trading at Rs 78,250 per 10 grams, while silver prices crossed the Rs 1,00,00-mark, as per India Bullions.
As the festive season approaches, gold and silver prices are reaching near high levels in India, driven by a combination of global events, economic uncertainty, and robust investor demand. On Tuesday, gold was trading at Rs 78,250 per 10 grams according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. While, silver crossed the significant threshold of Rs 1 lakh, trading at Rs 1,00,270 per kilogram, as per India Bullions.
The surge in gold prices can be largely attributed to the upcoming Dhanteras festival, which traditionally sees a spike in gold purchases as people consider it auspicious to buy precious metals ahead of Diwali. This time of year typically leads to increased demand from local jewellers, who are stockpiling gold to meet festive and wedding season needs.
Average price of 10 grams of 22K gold stood at Rs 71,680, with 24K gold prices at Rs 78,250. Prices vary across cities; in Delhi and Jaipur, 10 grams of 24K gold was priced at Rs 78,660 and Rs 78,780, respectively, while in Chennai, it reached Rs 79,020, as per India Bullions.
For silver, the average price for one kilogram stood at Rs 1,00,270, with minor regional variations. In Chennai and Hyderabad, it sold for Rs 99,990 and Rs 99,860, while in Delhi and Mumbai, prices were at Rs 99,560 and Rs 99,740, respectively, as per India Bullions.
The current price increase is also linked to rising inflation, making gold a more attractive investment option. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, have driven safe-haven buying of precious metals. The ongoing conflict between Israel and militant groups in Gaza, along with significant developments involving key leaders, has intensified this demand.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by several factors, including changes in global demand, currency values, interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade. Additionally, macroeconomic factors, including the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar, play a crucial role in shaping prices in the Indian market.