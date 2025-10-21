Gold And Silver Prices On Diwali Lakshmi Puja Day — Check Rates In Different Cities

As Diwali celebrations lighted up homes in India, demand for gold and silver remained strong after touching record highs on Dhanteras. From Delhi to Chennai and Kolkata to Mumbai, prices of these precious metals showed a unique trend influenced by domestic demand and global cues.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, gold prices pared losses from the record high as trade tension between the US and China are apearing to be decreased ahead of the US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

The gold futures were trading 0.24% down at $4,349.24 an ounce as of 11:15 a.m.

Silver prices also declined sharply. It was trading 1.72% down at $50.50 as of 11:18 a.m.