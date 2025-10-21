Gold And Silver Prices On Diwali Lakshmi Puja Day — Check Rates In Different Cities
After touching record highs, gold prices took a breather on Tuesday. Check gold and silver rates in major metro cities in India.
As Diwali celebrations lighted up homes in India, demand for gold and silver remained strong after touching record highs on Dhanteras. From Delhi to Chennai and Kolkata to Mumbai, prices of these precious metals showed a unique trend influenced by domestic demand and global cues.
Meanwhile, in the international markets, gold prices pared losses from the record high as trade tension between the US and China are apearing to be decreased ahead of the US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.
The gold futures were trading 0.24% down at $4,349.24 an ounce as of 11:15 a.m.
Silver prices also declined sharply. It was trading 1.72% down at $50.50 as of 11:18 a.m.
Gold And Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Here are the gold rates on October 21, Dhanteras 2025 in cities across India.
Mumbai: The gold rates in Mumbai retreated from record highs. It was trading at Rs 1,32,991 per 10 grams for 24 carat. Meanwhile silver was trading at Rs 1,67,395 per 1,000 grams.
Delhi: The bullion was trading at Rs 1,33,089 per 10 grams for 24 carat. Silver was at Rs 1,67,370 per 1,000 grams.
Kolkata: Gold was trading at Rs 1,32,560 per 10 grams for 24 carat. Silver was 1,67,393 per 1,000 grams.
Chennai: Gold was trading at Rs 1,33,161 per 10 grams for 24 carat. Meanwhile silver was at Rs 1,67,322 per 1,000 grams.
Bengaluru: Gold was at Rs 1,32,924 per 10 grams for 24 carat, while silver was at Rs 1,67,200 per 1,000 grams.
Chandigarh: Gold was trading at Rs 1,32,779 per 10 grams for 24 carat, while silver was at Rs 1,67,226 per 1,000 grams.
Note: Gold rates are reflective of market trends and interest rates. The prices may vary slightly by store and location. For precise rates and making charges, check with your local jeweller.