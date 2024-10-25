Gold And Silver Prices Fluctuate As Dhanteras Approaches—Check Rates

As the festive season draws near, particularly with Dhanteras just around the corner, gold and silver prices in India are experiencing notable fluctuations. As of Friday, gold is trading at Rs 78,060 per 10 grams, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). This slight dip comes as both metals have been hovering near their all-time highs, driven by traditional demand during this auspicious buying period.

The Dhanteras festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, and it is customary for many to purchase gold and silver as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. As a result, demand for these precious metals typically spikes in the weeks leading up to the festival.

Currently, the price of silver has also seen a drop, trading at Rs 96,970 per kilogram. This marks a decrease of over Rs 3,000 from Tuesday's price of Rs 1,00,270.