Gold And Silver Prices Drop: Gold At Rs 73,800, Silver At Rs 87,000

Gold prices fell by Rs 350 to Rs 73,800 per 10 grams in Delhi on Friday, as reported by the All-India Sarafa Association. Previously, gold with 99.9% purity was trading at Rs 74,150 per 10 grams.

Silver saw a decrease of Rs 200, closing at Rs 87,000 per kg, down from Rs 87,200 per kg the previous day. Concurrently, 99.5% pure gold also fell by Rs 350, settling at Rs 73,450 per 10 grams compared to Rs 73,800 per 10 grams on Thursday.