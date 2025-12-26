Gold And Silver Prices Continue To Climb — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices in India have continued their rally this Friday, December 26, 2025, driven by a combination of global monetary easing and a weakening rupee. Despite the holiday season leading to thinner trading volumes there has been a historic rally in precious metals.

The white metal's recent surge has been remarkable, with prices climbing over 150% this year, outpacing gold's gains. Today, the domestic price of 24-karat gold surged past the Rs 1,38,510 per 10-gram mark, while silver neared the Rs 2,23,760 per kilogram milestone in major cities, according to the India Bullion Association.