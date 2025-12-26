Gold And Silver Prices Continue To Climb — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities
Gold and silver prices in India have continued their rally this Friday, December 26, 2025, driven by a combination of global monetary easing and a weakening rupee. Despite the holiday season leading to thinner trading volumes there has been a historic rally in precious metals.
The white metal's recent surge has been remarkable, with prices climbing over 150% this year, outpacing gold's gains. Today, the domestic price of 24-karat gold surged past the Rs 1,38,510 per 10-gram mark, while silver neared the Rs 2,23,760 per kilogram milestone in major cities, according to the India Bullion Association.
Gold Rates Today
In Mumbai, the financial capital, 24-karat gold is trading at approximately Rs 1,38,260 per 10 grams. This was the same rate as yesterday with no change at all. The price for 22-karat gold, commonly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,26,738 per 10 grams.
In the national capital, Delhi, prices remained slightly higher due to local taxes and demand, with 24-karat gold quoted at Rs 1,38,020 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at Rs 1,26,518. Chennai saw even steeper rates, with 24-karat gold touching Rs 1,38,660 per 10 grams, while Bengaluru was at Rs 1,38,370 per 10 gms, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,38,840 per 10 gms
Silver Rates Today
Silver has outperformed gold in 2025, with prices more than doubling since the start of the year.
Today, silver in Delhi and Mumbai is trading at approximately Rs 2,23,350 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,24,000 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,38,260
Delhi: Rs 1,38,020
Bengaluru: Rs 1,38,370
Chennai: Rs 1,38,660
Hyderabad: Rs 1,38,840
Kolkata: Rs 1,38,070
Pune: Rs 1,36,260
International Gold And Silver Rate
Gold has risen by about 70% this year, while silver has jumped more than 150%. Both are heading for their best yearly gains since 1979.
This sharp rise is mainly due to heavy buying by central banks, more money flowing into exchange-traded funds, and three interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Lower interest rates make gold and silver more attractive because they don’t earn interest, and investors expect further rate cuts in 2026.