Gold Price At All-Time High As Iran-Israel Tensions Mount — Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold price was trading high at Rs 1,00,300 at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday after the precious commodity saw a sharp surge to reach a record high at Rs 1,00,380 per 10 grams, according to the Indian Bullions Association.

Gold price was Rs 96,850 per 10 grams on Thursday, as per the Indian Bullion Association.

Some of the major metro cities saw a similar trend on June 13. In the national capital, the price stood at Rs 99,960, compared to Rs 96,510 per 10 grams the previous day. Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 1,00,140 per 10 grams against Rs 96,680. In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 99,980 per 10 grams after being Rs 96,550, while in Bengaluru the rate stood at Rs 1,00,190 per 10 grams. The price for the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,00,400 per 10 grams.

In the United States, gold was trading higher at $3,450.20 an ounce.

Gold Futures have hit nearly two-month high following the airstrike launched by Israel on Iran which has incepted a rally in safe haven assets like Gold.

The Gold future climbed as high as high as $3,427.93 compared to $3,400.8 on April 22, 2025.

Aug. 5 domestic futures for the yellow metal saw an uptick to Rs 1,00,165, according to Multi Commodity Exchange.