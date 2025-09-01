Gold And Silver Jump As Rate-Cut Bets Reignite Bull Run

The prospect of lower borrowing costs has boosted the allure of the non-yielding precious metals, which saw added support from growing haven demand as US President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of Fed policymakers have sown concerns over the central bank’s independence.

Trump’s move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook concluded without a judge’s decision on Friday and a ruling on whether she can continue her duties is not expected to arrive before at least Tuesday. The decision is likely to have huge implications for global financial markets and investors’ confidence in the US.

Separately, a federal appeals court ruled that the US president’s global tariffs were illegally imposed under an emergency law, upholding a May ruling by the Court of International Trade. But the judges let the levies stay in place while the case proceeds, suggesting that any injunction could be narrowed.

Gold spiked to a record above $3,500 an ounce in April after Trump unveiled an initial plan to introduce his tariffs. Since then prices have remained largely range bound as haven demand cooled after the president walked back some of his most aggressive trade proposals.

Silver, meanwhile, has outpaced year-to-date gains in gold as investors piled into exchange traded funds backed by the white metal, with holdings in silver exchange-traded funds expanding for a seventh consecutive month in August. The dollar has also been weakening, boosting buying power in major consuming countries like China and India.

“Fed rate cuts, a weakening USD, rising ETF inflows and better Indian imports should all be supportive for gold and silver,” Morgan Stanley analysts Amy Gower and Martijn Rats said in an emailed note. “We see ~10% further upside for gold, while silver is trading almost at our forecast, with potential to overshoot.”