Godrej Properties Share Price Surges After JPMorgan Hikes Target Price, Declines Later

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s share price rose over 4% after JPMorgan raised its target price to Rs 3,580 per share, on the back of ongoing project additions and favourable market conditions. The brokerage maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock.

The firm reported strong pre-sales for the second quarter, totaling Rs 5,200 crore, reflecting a 3% year-on-year increase. This brought the total pre-sales to Rs 13,800 crore, representing 51% of the annual target of Rs 27,000 crore.

The note highlighted GPL's consolidation of economic interests, increasing to 93% in key areas, which is expected to enhance future margins. Despite higher land acquisition costs impacting free cash flow, the company's operating cash flow improved significantly, showing a 68% growth year-on-year.