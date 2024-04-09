Stock Of The Day: Godrej Properties Hits Lifetime High On Blockbuster FY24—Key Levels, Analyst View

Shares of Godrej Properties on Tuesday jumped nearly 8% after the company reported a 84% increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 22,500 crore in the last financial year.

The Mumbai-based real estate major has surpassed the sales booking numbers of Bengaluru-based Prestige Group, which on Monday reported pre-sales of Rs 21,040 crore during the last fiscal year.

Macrotech Developers has reported sales of Rs 14,520 crore in the previous fiscal. DLF is yet to announce its numbers.

During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, Godrej Properties' sales bookings more than doubled to over Rs 9,500 crore year-on-year, on higher volumes amid strong consumer demand for residential properties.

"This is the highest-ever annual sales announced to date by any publicly listed real estate developer in India. This was achieved through the sale of 14,310 homes with a total area of 20 million square feet," the company said in its press release.

Shares of Godrej Properties jumped nearly 8% to Rs 2,791 apiece. This compares to a rise of 2.1% in the Nifty Realty index. The stock has risen 34.3% year-to-date and 105.6% the last 12-months.