Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 12.5% To Rs 205 Crore, Revenue Drops 41% YoY

Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit was rose in the quarter ending in June. The real estate developer's profit advanced 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 205 crore for the April-June period, from Rs 182 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations (topline) declined 41% to Rs 435 crore, as compared with Rs 739 crore during the same quarter last year.