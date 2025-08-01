Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 12.5% To Rs 205 Crore, Revenue Drops 41% YoY
Godrej Properties Q1 Results: The company's Ebitda loss expanded in the first quarter and revenue declined 41% YoY
Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit was rose in the quarter ending in June. The real estate developer's profit advanced 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 205 crore for the April-June period, from Rs 182 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period.
Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations (topline) declined 41% to Rs 435 crore, as compared with Rs 739 crore during the same quarter last year.
Godrej Properties Q1 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 41% to Rs 435 crore versus Rs 739 crore
Ebitda loss was at Rs 243.29 compared to Rs 125 crore
Net profit up 12.5% to Rs 205 crore versus Rs 182 crore
Shares of Godrej Properties were trading 1.95% lower at Rs 2,061.8 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.43% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 after the results were announced.