Godrej Properties Mops Up Rs 1,275 Crore Via Bonds

Godrej Properties Ltd. has raised Rs 1,275.40 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The allotment committee of the board of directors approved the allotment of 93,540 unsecured redeemable NCDs, of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 935.40 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company also approved allotment of 34,000 such NCDs aggregating to Rs 340 crore.