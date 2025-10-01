Godrej Properties Gets Target Price Hike From CLSA—Details Inside
The brokerage believes GPL is likely to surpass its presales guidance of Rs 325 billion for FY26.
CLSA has maintained its 'outperform' rating on Godrej Properties Ltd., raising its price target to Rs 2,850 from Rs 2,770, citing closing on a strong quarter and strong growth with improving cash flows and margin.
The brokerage believes that, the low profitability overhang is getting addressed with improving cash flows and thus margin outlook.
CLSA noted, GPL's stock trades at a EV/ cash Ebitda of 8.4 times, compared to 12-18 times for Oberoi and Lodha, which the brokerage believes is unwarranted.
The brokerage noted that the stock trades at a discount to large peers. "GPL is the largest developer in India in terms of presales, and we believe it can continue to deliver sustainable growth due to its geographical diversification and brand," it added.
The brokerage believes GPL is likely to surpass its presales guidance of Rs 325 billion for FY26. "With improving cash flow trajectory, we believe the low profitability overhang is getting addressed," it added.
CLSA noted, Godrej Properties is likely to clock strong presales of Rs 80-85 billion in Q2FY26, up approximately 15% quarter-on-quarter/ approximately 55% year-on-year.
Presales are likely to be driven by eight new launches with estimated gross development value or GDV of Rs 115 billion, it added. "With a strong pipeline of new launches with GDV of Rs 350 billion planned in H2, we believe H2 is likely to clock higher presales than H1," CLSA noted.
GPL has launched eight new projects with GDV of Rs 115 billion. Based on CLSA's channel checks with property brokers, the brokerage expects strong contribution to come from key new launches such as Godrej Regal Pavillion (Hyderabad), Godrej Sora (Sector 53, Gurgaon), Godrej MSR City II (Bangalore). "Its plotted projects in Joka and Indore too seem to have garnered strong response," it added.
The brokerage estimates presales of Rs 80-85 billion in Q2FY26, up 15-20% quarter-on-quarter and 55-65% year-on-year.
Presales are likely to be driven by contribution from new launches of Rs 50-55 billion in Q2FY26. "Further, we expect sustenance presales of approximately Rs 30 billion from its ongoing projects driven by unsold inventory of Rs 260 billion as of Jun'25," it added.
Based on its project pipeline, GPL's new launches in H2FY26 are likely to be significantly higher with GDV of Rs 350 billion.