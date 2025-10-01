Godrej Properties Gets Target Price Hike From CLSA—Details Inside

CLSA has maintained its 'outperform' rating on Godrej Properties Ltd., raising its price target to Rs 2,850 from Rs 2,770, citing closing on a strong quarter and strong growth with improving cash flows and margin.

The brokerage believes that, the low profitability overhang is getting addressed with improving cash flows and thus margin outlook.

CLSA noted, GPL's stock trades at a EV/ cash Ebitda of 8.4 times, compared to 12-18 times for Oberoi and Lodha, which the brokerage believes is unwarranted.

The brokerage noted that the stock trades at a discount to large peers. "GPL is the largest developer in India in terms of presales, and we believe it can continue to deliver sustainable growth due to its geographical diversification and brand," it added.

The brokerage believes GPL is likely to surpass its presales guidance of Rs 325 billion for FY26. "With improving cash flow trajectory, we believe the low profitability overhang is getting addressed," it added.