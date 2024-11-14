Godrej Industries Share Price Spikes On Over Twofold Rise In Q2 Profit

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd. surged nearly 10% in early trading on Thursday following the company's strong financial results for the quarter ending September.

The holding company of the Godrej Group reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 488.86 crore for the period, a significant jump from Rs 164.5 crore in the same quarter last year, marking over a twofold increase.

This result represents the second consecutive quarter of more than double growth in the company's bottom line.

Revenue for Godrej Industries also saw a 22% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 4,804.96 crore for the quarter. Operating income, or Ebitda, surged by 116% to Rs 574.72 crore, with the Ebitda margin expanding to 12% from 6.7% in the previous year.

In terms of business segments, the consumer products division posted sales of Rs 3,647 crore during the quarter, driven by a 12% growth in the home care segment and a 3% rise in personal care sales.

The chemical business saw its revenue increase to Rs 819 crore, while the real estate arm recorded income of Rs 1,343 crore.