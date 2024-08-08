Godrej Consumer Products Falls As Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. fell nearly 5% on Thursday after the company's consolidated net profit missed estimates in the April–June period of the current financial year as revenue declined.

The maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent posted Rs 451 crore in net profit in the first quarter, which is 7.4% lower than Rs 487 crore estimated in a Bloomberg's survey.

The decline in revenue resulted in lower-than-expected Ebitda and profit. The depreciation of the Indian rupee during the first quarter impacted underlying revenue growth, the company said in a press release.