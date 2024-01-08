Godrej Consumer, Marico Q3 Earnings Estimates Cut By BofA; FMCG Stocks Fall

BofA cut the third-quarter earnings estimates of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s and Marico Ltd. after both the companies announced disappointing business updates for the September–December period.

The brokerage reiterated the 'underperform' rating for Marico and reduced the target price on the stock to Rs 550 apiece from Rs 555 per share earlier.

The company’s third-quarter consolidated revenue declined to a low single-digit on a year-on-year basis, tracking a decline in its core business. The core business trend remained unexciting, according to BofA.

The research firm remains 'neutral' on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. but increased the target price to Rs 1,225 per share from the earlier Rs 1,100 apiece.

The company's third-quarter consolidated sales in rupee terms registered a "low-single-digit" decline. The FMCG company's organic domestic business' underlying volume growth was in the mid-single digits, and its inorganic business grew in double digits, according to its business update released on Friday.

The adverse currency volatility hurt Godrej Group company's performance, the brokerage said. Moderation in its overseas business is also likely to impact business in Q3.