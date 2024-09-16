Godrej Agrovet To Adani Wilmar: Customs Duty Hike To Benefit These Edible Oil Firms

In a significant move, the Indian government hiked the basic customs duty on refined palm oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil from 12.5% to 32.5%. This decision, which came into effect Sept. 14, is expected to have wide-ranging effects across various sectors, especially the edible oil and fast-moving consumer goods companies.

India is the largest importer of palm oil globally, and sources it from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. Between April and June 2024, India recorded total imports worth $173 billion, while exports stood at $110 billion, resulting in net imports of $63 billion. Among the import categories, vegetable oil emerged as the top contributor, with palm oil imports accounting for 1.2% of the country's total imports during this period.

This highlights India’s reliance on edible oils from international markets, a dependency that may be affected by the recent customs duty hike, potentially reshaping trade dynamics and impacting sectors reliant on these imports.