Godfrey Phillips Announces First Bonus Issue, Sets Record Date — Check Details

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. on Monday announced a 2:1 bonus issue in addition to announcing its results for the first quarter for financial year 2025-26. This is the first bonus issue announced by the company.

The company will issue two new fully paid-up bonus shares for every one share held by the shareholder, according to the exchange filing on Monday. In addition, the company said that Rs 20.8 crore will be used from the general reserves of retained earnings for implementing the bonus issue.

The bonus is subject to approval from the members and other regulatory approvals. Once approved, the bonus will be credited on or before Oct. 3, 2025.

In addition, the company board on Monday set the record date for the payment of final dividend for fiscal 2025 as Aug. 22. The company has also announced that its annual general meeting will be help on Sept. 4, 2025.