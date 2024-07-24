Go Fashion Shares Jump Over 11% To Three-Month High After Q1 Profit Rises

Shares of Go Fashion (India) jumped 11.53% to Rs 1,179.90, the highest level since April 24. It pared gains to trade 7.93% higher at Rs 1,140 as of 12:13 p.m., compared to 0.43% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock declined 3.74% in last 12 months, and 8.94% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.20.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.9%.