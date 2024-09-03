GMR Power Jumps After B&K Securities Initiates ‘Buy’ Rating

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd shares gained 5% in the early morning deals on BSE on Tuesday after analysts at B&K Securities initiated a ‘buy’ coverage on the stock.

The stock opened 4.8% higher at Rs 140.95 before gaining further to hit the day's peak at Rs 141.15 apiece on the BSE.

Analysts at B&K Securities initiated a ‘buy’ rating on this GRM Group company with a target price of Rs 184, an upside potential of 37% from the previous closing of Rs 134.45.

This positive outlook is driven by analysts’ belief that the government’s renewed emphasis on thermal power positions the company well for future growth.