GMR Airports Shares Hit Life High As GQG Partners Buys 4.7% Stake

Shares of GMR Airports rose as much as 5%, before paring gains to trade 2.7% higher at 10:05 a.m. compared to a 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 78.49% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82.02.

Of the two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 16.9%.