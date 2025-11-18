GMP Indicates Flat Listing For Emmvee Photovoltaic Shares As Stock Debuts On D-Street Today

Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18.

The IPO of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., which concluded its subscription on Thursday, remained undersubscribed, with an overall subscription of 0.97 times or 97%. According to BSE data, investors bid for 75,044,538 shares against the 77,427,183 on offer for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, suggests a flat listing for the shares of an integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer. Earlier, amid tepid interest, the GMP for the mainboard offering of the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO had declined, suggesting a high chance of a muted listing, if not a discounted listing.