GM Breweries Share Prices Surge Nearly 14% After Revenue, Profit Jump In Q2
GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026
The shares of GM Breweries surged nearly 15% after posting strong growth in both profit and revenue in the second quarter. GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
Bottom line for the liquor company was at Rs 35 crore in comparison to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue jumped to Rs 181 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 149 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
This also sent the counter into being one of the most actively traded shares in terms of volume. The scrip was traded over 81 times higher than its 30-day average volumes.
GM Breweries Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rises 21.2% to Rs 181 crore versus Rs 149 crore.
Ebitda up 59% to Rs 45 crore versus Rs 28 crore.
Margin at 24.9% versus 18.9%.
Net profit up 61% to Rs 35 crore versus Rs 22 crore.
The Ebitda of the company was up 59% to Rs 45 crore compared to Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period. The margin expanded to 24.9% from 18.9% in the previous year. The company has posted a strong jump in both profit and revenue.
GM Breweries Share Price
GM Breweries stock rose as much as 15.17% during the day to Rs 880 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 14.38% higher at Rs 874.9 apiece, compared to an 0.35% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:46 a.m.
It has risen 1.94% in the last 12 months and 7.93% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 81 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.2. There are no Bloomberg analysts who cover this counter according to Bloomberg data.