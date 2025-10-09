GM Breweries Share Prices Surge Nearly 14% After Revenue, Profit Jump In Q2

The shares of GM Breweries surged nearly 15% after posting strong growth in both profit and revenue in the second quarter. GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Bottom line for the liquor company was at Rs 35 crore in comparison to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue jumped to Rs 181 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 149 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This also sent the counter into being one of the most actively traded shares in terms of volume. The scrip was traded over 81 times higher than its 30-day average volumes.