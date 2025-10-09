Business NewsMarketsGM Breweries Share Prices Surge Nearly 14% After Revenue, Profit Jump In Q2
ADVERTISEMENT

GM Breweries Share Prices Surge Nearly 14% After Revenue, Profit Jump In Q2

GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026

09 Oct 2025, 12:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (Photo source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The shares of GM Breweries surged nearly 15% after posting strong growth in both profit and revenue in the second quarter. GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Bottom line for the liquor company was at Rs 35 crore in comparison to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue jumped to Rs 181 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 149 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This also sent the counter into being one of the most actively traded shares in terms of volume. The scrip was traded over 81 times higher than its 30-day average volumes.

GM Breweries Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rises 21.2% to Rs 181 crore versus Rs 149 crore.

  • Ebitda up 59% to Rs 45 crore versus Rs 28 crore.

  • Margin at 24.9% versus 18.9%.

  • Net profit up 61% to Rs 35 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

The Ebitda of the company was up 59% to Rs 45 crore compared to Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period. The margin expanded to 24.9% from 18.9% in the previous year. The company has posted a strong jump in both profit and revenue.

ALSO READ

GM Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 61%, Margin Improves
Opinion
GM Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 61%, Margin Improves
Read More

GM Breweries Share Price

GM Breweries Share Prices Surge Nearly 14% After Revenue, Profit Jump In Q2

GM Breweries stock rose as much as 15.17% during the day to Rs 880 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 14.38% higher at Rs 874.9 apiece, compared to an 0.35% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:46 a.m.

It has risen 1.94% in the last 12 months and 7.93% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 81 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.2. There are no Bloomberg analysts who cover this counter according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

Stock Market News Live: Nifty At 25,100, Sensex Up 200 Points; GM Breweries Up 14% After Q2 Results
Opinion
Stock Market News Live: Nifty At 25,100, Sensex Up 200 Points; GM Breweries Up 14% After Q2 Results
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT