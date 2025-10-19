Global Trends, FPIs Move, Q2 Earnings To Guide Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week: Analysts

"The truncated trading week will be event-heavy, with several key triggers lined up for investors. Market participants will first react to the quarterly earnings from heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, which are likely to set the tone for the broader market," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On Oct. 21, the one-hour Diwali special Muhurat trading session, marking the beginning of Samvat 2082, will be closely watched for sentiment cues and festive cheer, Mishra said.