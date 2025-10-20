Asian Shares Rise As US-China Trade Tensions Cool: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks opened higher on Monday following two consecutive weeks of declines as easing trade tensions between the world’s largest economies bolstered sentiment.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% with the Nikkei 225 index jumping 2.4% after the region’s equities fell on Friday amid concerns over US regional banks. A gauge of the dollar edged up, while oil steadied after a third weekly decline. US equity futures edged up and gold fell 0.3%. Treasuries slipped with the yield on the 10-year gaining one basis point to 4.01%.

President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions, saying the much higher tariffs he had threatened to impose on Chinese imports wouldn’t be sustainable. A new round of US-China trade talks is also set for this week with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng facing the task of negotiating down new escalatory measures between the two nations.

“The markets are pricing in that things will de-escalate,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “However, the markets are likely to remain jittery until such backdowns are explicitly announced.”