Global Stocks Hold Steady After Four-Day Rally: Markets Wrap

A gauge of global equities held firm after four days of gains, following a recovery fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates faster than previously thought.

The MSCI All Country World Index was little changed after trimming its drop for November to 0.4% in the prior sessions. The gauge had been down nearly 4% for the month just over a week ago. European and Asian benchmarks posted modest moves, with US markets closed for Thanksgiving. S&P 500 futures were steady.

In another sign that risk appetite is returning, Bitcoin traded above $91,000 for the first time in a week. The dollar paused a two-day retreat.

The moves in stocks tracked firming expectations for Fed easing, with money markets pricing in roughly an 80% chance of a quarter-point cut next month and leaning toward three more by the end of 2026. A little more than a week ago, traders were projecting three cuts in total. It also signals fresh optimism after worries over stretched tech valuations hammered equities earlier in the month.

“We’re building up for a classic year-end rally,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management Switzerland. “Our main scenario is one where actually the macro environment continues to hold up well into 2026, the corporate earnings outlook looks pretty decent and you get the added tailwind of the lagged effect of rate cuts.”