Asia Stocks Steady As Tariff Talk Sinks Copper Prices: Markets Wrap

Asian shares opened cautiously as investors held back from taking risky bets after President Donald Trump ruled out extending his August deadline. Copper futures fell on Trump’s tariff threat.

Shares in Japan rose and those in Australia fell while a broader gauge of Asian shares dipped 0.1%. Benchmark copper futures fell in London after Trump said he planned to implement a 50% tariff on imports, a move that’s likely to spark further upheaval in global metal markets. US copper prices had a record gain in the last session on Trump’s remarks.

Trump signaled a renewed determination to push ahead with his plans to heavily tax foreign imports. He also told reporters that despite progress with the European Union on a trade deal, frustration over the bloc’s taxes and fines targeting US technology firms could result in him unilaterally declaring a new tariff rate within the next two days.

“The market’s response to this week’s barrage of tariff headlines has been one of indifference, having absorbed the lessons of Liberation Day, where timelines were extended, levy rates were reduced, and trade deals were brokered,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia. “This indifference is expected to continue until either the hard economic data starts to turn lower or inflation spikes higher.”