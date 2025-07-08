Asian Stocks Rise As Trump Open To Tariff Talks: Markets Wrap

Asian shares edged higher as President Donald Trump left the door open for additional negotiations after imposing new tariff rates on partners including Japan and South Korea.

The MSCI regional stock benchmark advanced 0.1% led by gains in South Korean and Japanese stocks. Contracts for the S&P 500 were little changed after falling Monday on tariff angst. The won and the yen gained slightly while the dollar dipped 0.2% after jumping the most in three weeks Monday. Treasuries inched lower with yields on the 10-year rising about 1 basis point to 4.39%.

After announcing higher levies on several countries, Trump said he was still open to additional negotiations and pushed off increased duties until at least Aug. 1. The president also teased the possibility of additional negotiations and delays later Monday at the White House, saying the notifications were “not 100% firm.”

Despite Monday’s fall, stocks are hovering around record high levels. Markets recovered from their April plunge - when sweeping levies were announced - fueled by expectations that the tariff deadline will be extended, based on Trump’s pattern of threatening first and backing down later, a strategy analysts and strategists call “TACO” for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

“Investors are looking past the latest tariff announcements, seeing them as a tactic to accelerate negotiations, rather than the final word of where duties will ultimately land,” said Frederic Neumann, HSBC’s chief Asia economist.

On Monday, Trump released the first in a series of tariff warning letters, just two days before agreements are due on countries facing his April 2 so-called reciprocal levies. The new rates include 25% duties on goods from Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia; 32% on Indonesia; 35% on Bangladesh; 36% on Thailand and Cambodia; and 40% on Laos and Myanmar.

“Maybe adjust a little bit, depending,” Trump said, indicating he would look favorably on countries continuing to offer additional concessions. “We’re not going to be unfair.”