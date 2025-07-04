Asian Shares Trade In Narrow Range On Tariff Angst: Markets Wrap

Asian shares traded in a tight range Friday as renewed trade tensions ahead of next week’s deadline for higher levies outweighed a record-extending rally in US stocks.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index swung between minor gains and losses. Trump said his administration may begin sending out letters to trading partners as soon as Friday, setting unilateral tariff rates, ahead of the July 9 deadline for negotiations. The dollar edged marginally lower. There’s no cash trading in Treasuries due to a holiday in the US.

Investors are paying close attention to how US’s negotiations with trading partners will pan out amid the current pause on Trump’s April tariffs, which he put on hold for 90 days to allow time for talks. Still, stock markets have rallied in recent months to record highs as concerns that the levies will push the US into a recession have eased. On Thursday, the US jobs growth exceeded expectations and all but erased bets for a July rate cut.

“There is still uncertainty out there, but one thing we do know is the US economy seems to be holding up relatively well,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.