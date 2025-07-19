Treasury Yields Slide After Waller’s July Rate Cut Call: Markets Wrap

Bond yields fell as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated his case for a July rate cut, while data showed consumer expectations for inflation improved. Stocks wavered amid earnings. President Donald Trump signed the stablecoins bill in a win for the crypto industry.

Short-dated Treasuries led gains as Waller hinted he would dissent if his colleagues vote to hold rates steady in July. Bonds also rose as University of Michigan data showed consumers expect prices to increase at an annual rate of 4.4% over the next year, down from 5% in the prior month. The S&P 500 was little changed. The dollar edged lower, but notched an advance for the week.

“Investors have something to cheer about with signs of improved inflation expectations,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “According to this report, the trajectory looks encouraging.”

Meantime, Waller said he sees no sign that inflation expectations are on the rise, which allows the Fed to move forward with rate cuts. He also restated the case the Fed should cut when policymakers gather later this month, given data suggesting the US labor market is “on the edge.”

“We think he is correct. The Fed’s role is to think ahead, not look behind, which is what Waller is doing concerning the slowing employment situation,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “Nonetheless a July cut won’t happen.”

Money markets still assign near-zero odds of a cut on July 30. They price in about 45 basis points of easing by year-end, down from more than 65 basis points at the start of the month.