US Stock Futures Dip, Dollar Gains On Trump Tariffs: Markets Wrap

Stocks lost momentum and the dollar strengthened after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions yet again by floating a higher “blanket tariffs” rate on most trading partners.

Contracts for the S&P 500 reversed their earlier gains and fell 0.5% and a gauge of the dollar rose 0.2% after Trump said in an interview with NBC News Thursday he plans to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20%. The current blanket tariff rate is 10%.

Asian equities pared their gains to trade flat Friday. The Canadian dollar weakened after the president said he will impose 35% on goods from the country. Gold rose for a third day as investors sought haven assets.

“The latest news of a higher tariff rate on Canada and potentially others as well has seen risk getting pared back,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We are likely to see more risk aversion across Asia as investors pare back their positions ahead of the weekend, to avoid any whiplash that could occur next week on further tariff news over the next couple of days.”

Tariff tensions have increased recently as Trump pushed ahead with his plans to impose levies on various trading partners in a bid to remake the global trade, which he says wasn’t favorable to the US. Even so, investors have been piling back into stocks - the S&P 500 closed at a record Thursday - in a sign investors are shifting their focus from concerns about lower growth and higher inflation to prepare for the earnings season.