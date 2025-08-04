Asian Stocks Decline As Traders Pare Back Risk: Markets Wrap

A selloff in Asian stocks extended to a seventh day after weak US jobs data triggered a pullback in equities and fueled bets on an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3% as shares in Japan slumped more than 2%. South Korean shares fluctuated amid speculation about revising a capital gains tax. Bonds pared back gains across the curve Friday. Oil retreated as OPEC+ wrapped up a run of major output hikes. The dollar edged lower for a second day while gold was down 0.3%.

The moves suggest Friday’s sharp retreat on Wall Street — sparked by rising US unemployment and slower job creation — is still rippling through global markets. The weak data is fueling investor concern after US stocks rallied for three straight months on speculation the US economy would withstand President Donald Trump’s tariff storm.

“All of a sudden, questions are being raised about the continued expansion of the US economy,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. Despite the markets pricing in chances of a September rate cut, “it was risk-off in the markets, showing it was a veritable case of bad news being bad news,” he said.