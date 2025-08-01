US Stocks Get Hit As Economic Jitters Fuel Bond Surge: Markets Wrap

Job growth cooled by more than forecast, further evidence that the labor market is shifting into a lower gear amid widespread economic uncertainty. Payrolls increased 73,000 last month after sharp downward revisions to the prior two months. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.2%.

“This is was an ugly report,” said Michael O’Rourke at JonesTrading, adding the Fed should be considering resuming rate cuts next month. “This report is very equity-bearish and bond-bullish.”

Separate data showed US factory activity contracted in July at the fastest pace in nine months, dragged down by a faster decline in employment as orders continued to shrink. Meantime, US consumer sentiment rose to a five-month high in July on optimism about current conditions tied to a stock-market rally, while inflation expectations eased.

Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman expressed concerns that policymakers’ hesitance to lower interest rates could risk unnecessary damage to the labor market.

“The debate now is whether the White House was right, and the Fed was too late,” said Scott Helfstein at Global X.” The Fed was probably right to wait, but job growth and the economy is slowing from a blistering rate.