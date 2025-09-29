US Stock Futures Advance, Oil Declines On OPEC+: Markets Wrap

US equity-index futures rose in early Asian trading, signaling that Wall Street’s advance after an in-line inflation reading may extend.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index gained 0.3% after both indexes advanced on Friday, snapping three consecutive days of declines. Asian shares were mixed with Japan declining as ex-dividend stocks with fiscal year endings in March and September weighed on the benchmarks. Shares rose in South Korea and Australia.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% early Monday as people familiar with the plans said that OPEC+ will weigh a November supply increase exceeding the 137,000 barrel-a-day hike scheduled for October. The dollar edged down as traders monitored the threat of a possible US government shutdown.

Top congressional leaders plan to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday, a day before federal funding would expire if an agreement on a short-term spending bill can’t be reached. A shutdown would threaten the release of key data including Friday’s payrolls report, key to assessing whether the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates next month.

“If we hear early this week that the NFP report will be delayed, traders may recalibrate their approach to risk and increase their sensitivity” to other employment data, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note to clients.