Asian Shares Gain, Samsung-OpenAI Deal Lifts Tech: Markets Wrap

Asian equities rallied, led by technology stocks, after OpenAI’s deal with South Korean chipmakers bolstered optimism over artificial intelligence.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose almost 1%, trading above a record close reached last month, with chip-related technology stocks leading the charge. Samsung Electronics Co. advanced 4.5% and SK Hynix Inc. jumped 11% after signing an initial supply pact with OpenAI’s Stargate project. That helped South Korea’s Kospi benchmark hit a record intraday high. Hong Kong shares rose as traders returned after a holiday.

Treasuries held their gains, spurred by private payrolls data that reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this month. The dollar eased against most Group-of-10 peers and gold steadied, following a five-day rally that saw it reach successive records.

The artificial intelligence boom and billions in corporate investment have been key drivers of the stock rally to record highs after April’s slump. Investors have also shrugged off the political impasse in Washington that has led to the first government shutdown in seven years and threatens to obstruct crucial economic data the Fed needs for its interest-rate decisions.

“Sam Altman’s OpenAI Stargate deal with the Korean companies further reinforces the strong structural backdrop of robust AI demand in the coming years,” said Vey-Sern Ling, senior equity adviser for Asia technology at Union Bancaire Privee. “Memory chip stocks like SK Hynix and Samsung are currently enjoying a cyclical upcycle for conventional memory.”