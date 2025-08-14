Yen Gains, Asian Stocks Tepid After Rate-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks traded in a narrow range at Thursday’s open, easing after three days of gains driven by bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% as stocks in Japan retreated 1%. The yen gained 0.4% against the dollar. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Bank of Japan is falling behind the curve in addressing inflation and expected the central bank to hike rates.

Chinese equities will be in focus after the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index rose for a second session, helped by earnings from Tencent Holdings Ltd. US stocks closed at a record as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. climbed. Bitcoin reached an all-time high. Treasuries were steady Thursday after rallying in the prior session. The dollar fell for a third consecutive day.

Stocks soared to record levels amid low volatility as traders now fully expect a quarter-point move by the Fed after an inflation print earlier this week was seen as benign. External pressure on the Fed is also coming from President Donald Trump’s administration with Bessent making his most explicit demand yet for the central bank to execute a cycle of cuts.

“As the labor market continues to weaken, we think the US central bank will resume interest rate cuts next month, with 25-basis-point cuts at each meeting through January 2026 for a total of 100 basis points,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.