Asian Markets Follow US Stocks Rally, Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

Fed Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said uncertainty over the direction of the economy is decreasing, but it’s unclear whether the central bank should concentrate more on controlling inflation or bolstering the job market.

In a social media post, President Donald Trump resumed his criticism of Jerome Powell over the central bank’s decision to hold rates steady. Trump also said he is weighing a lawsuit against the Fed chief over the renovation of the central bank’s headquarters - a project whose cost overruns have drawn scrutiny.

“The Fed’s policy stance is highly data-dependent, and with inflation contained and labor market softness increasingly evident in revised payroll data, the emphasis will now be skewed toward employment,” said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “This inflation print supports the narrative of an insurance rate cut in September, which will be a key driving force for the markets.”

The Fed has kept rates unchanged this year in hopes of gaining clarity on whether tariffs will lead to sustained inflation. At the same time, the labor market — the other half of their dual policy mandate — is showing signs of losing momentum.

With risks to the labor market rising, the Fed would likely tolerate temporarily higher-than-expected inflation prints — provided that the risk of second-round effects remains contained and price expectations stay well-anchored, according to Marco Casiraghi at Evercore.

“I think the real thing now to think about is should we get a 50 basis-point rate cut in September,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business. He said the Fed could have cut rates in June or July if they’d had the “original” jobs reports numbers.

With CPI out of the way, the focus will shift to Friday’s US retail sales figure, where investors will see if consumers appear as upbeat as corporate earnings commentary has made them seem and amid worries about the labor market, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

In Asia, China will implement more levies on Canadian rapeseed after an anti-dumping probe, escalating a trade spat that’s disrupted crop flows.

Elsewhere, Japan’s 10-year government bond traded on Wednesday morning after it wasn’t traded at all on Tuesday, the first such instance in over two years.

