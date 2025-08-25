Asian Stocks Rise As Powell Signals Fed Will Cut: Markets Wrap

Asian equities gained at the open, tracking Wall Street’s rally, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to resuming interest rate cuts.

Shares in Japan and South Korea advanced with MSCI’s gauge for the region gaining 0.2%. Australian stocks hit a fresh record. Treasuries opened lower, giving up some of the gains on Friday after Powell’s speech. Yields on the policy-sensitive two-year bond rose one basis point to 3.70%. A gauge of dollar edged up 0.1% after posting its third straight weekly loss.

Traders see an 84% chance of a Fed rate cut next month after Powell signaled at Jackson Hole the central bank may ease before inflation fully returns to target amid a softening jobs market. Still, officials remain split on the outlook, warning of lingering price risks from US trade tariffs ahead of this week’s key inflation data.

“Powell’s wish-to-reality signal is set to serve as glue on the cracks beneath Asia’s mildly shaking markets,” said Hebe Chen, analyst at Vantage Markets. “For investors, this fresh dose of optimism is likely to keep risk appetite buoyant” through to the Sept. 17 Fed board meeting.