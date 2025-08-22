Asian Stocks In Tight Range As Rate Cut Bets Pared: Markets Wrap

Fed Bank of Cleveland chief Beth Hammack said she wouldn’t support easing if officials had to decide tomorrow. Other Fed officials speaking Wednesday and Thursday struck a similarly hawkish tone as Cleveland’s Hammack.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he still sees just one rate cut this year as appropriate. Jeffrey Schmid, president of the Kansas City Fed, said inflation risk still outweighs risks to the labor market.

Fed Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said while some recent inflation readings have come in better than expected, he hopes one “dangerous” data point is just a blip.

While data showed an increase in jobless claims — adding to signs of a slowing labor market — the solid factory purchasing managers index made traders trim their bets on rate cuts. A gauge of manufacturing grew at the fastest pace since 2022.

“The Fed is being put in a tough spot, with pressures to cut interest rates as inflation rises and the labor market decelerates — with both of those metrics moving in the opposite direction from the Fed’s dual mandate,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

The Fed chair’s annual speech in Jackson Hole can be an opportunity to flag policy shifts. Trouble is, the key economic indicators aren’t all pointing that way. With more economic numbers due before then, the Fed chief may prefer to keep his messaging carefully hedged.

“Key to the Jackson Hole symposium will be whether Fed Chair Powell updates his monetary policy reaction function,” said Calvin Tse at BNP Paribas. “In our base case, Powell sticks to his reaction function laid out in July. We think this would surprise markets hawkishly.”

In both messaging and execution, the Fed will need to tread carefully, according to Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

“Cut too early or too aggressively, and the Fed risks pushing inflation expectations even higher,” he added. “Move too slowly, and the potential for labor conditions to further deteriorate and the economy to stall increases.”

Meantime, the Justice Department signaled possible plans to investigate Fed Governor Lisa Cook, with a top official encouraging Powell to remove her from the board. President Donald Trump’s housing-finance chief, Bill Pulte, has called for a probe over mortgage agreements she allegedly made in 2021.

Oil steadied Friday after two days of gains. A Trump administration trade official said he expected additional tariffs on India as a result of the country’s Russian crude purchases.