Tech Stocks In Focus As Nasdaq Bounces From Lows: Markets Wrap

Asian technology stocks perked up in early trade after dip buyers helped lift US stocks from their lowest levels of the day.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose over 1%, led by a gain in Samsung Electronics Co. shares. LG Display Co. climbed in Seoul while Advantest Corp. jumped 4% in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq 100 retreated 0.6%, still above the lowest levels of the day. Oil held its gains after a report showed a drawdown in US reserves. Treasuries steadied Thursday after climbing across the curve in the prior session.

The rotation out of technology stocks following a steep rally since April has fueled concern among investors that the surge may have gone too far, too quickly. Still, markets remain in wait-and-see mode as central bankers convene in Jackson Hole, with investors looking ahead to remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

“There remains a bearish skew for equities at the moment,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “Equity prices are beginning to reflect the risk of disappointment at Jackson Hole, with doubts circulating about whether the Fed will pivot as aggressively in the dovish direction implied by rates markets – or even pivot at all.”