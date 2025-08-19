Asian Stocks Look Subdued Ahead Of Jackson Hole: Markets Wrap

Financial markets moved in narrow ranges, with global equities holding near record highs, after Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukraine’s president and European leaders ended with a call for a summit with Russia.

European equity-index futures gained 0.3% as the leaders of the US, Ukraine, Europe and NATO emerged from hours of meetings, touting progress on peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. Oil dipped 0.4% as traders weighed the impact of the talks on supply of the commodity. Asian shares were flat while mainland China stocks held near their decade-high level.

Markets were cautiously optimistic on the Ukraine peace process after Trump urged Vladimir Putin to begin planning a summit with Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Investors face a pivotal week as the Federal Reserve’s annual Economic Policy Symposium kicks off Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, potentially offering signals on the path of interest rates.

“Money is just waiting on the sidelines at the moment, until a fresh signal to move markets to fresh highs,” Nick Twidale, chief analyst at ATFX Global Markets in Sydney. “Investors were preparing for volatility after the talks but that has not eventuated and so they will now focus on central bank updates into the end of the week, with a huge focus on the Fed.”