Asian Stocks Retreat At Open After US Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap

Asian equities opened lower after a selloff in technology stocks hit Wall Street Friday, with chip shares among the losers.

Indexes in Japan and South Korea opened lower along with Australian stocks. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. slid after the US Commerce Department removed the companies from the list of entities authorized to move some goods from China without a license. MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares slid as much as 0.4%.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and those for the Nasdaq 100 index advanced 0.3% amid a US federal appeals court ruling that President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs were illegal. US markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday. Brent crude fell 1.1%, after notching its first monthly loss since April, while a gauge of the dollar was steady.

Chinese stock markets will be in focus after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped 13% in New York trading Friday after it reported a surge in revenue from China’s AI boom. However, the country’s factory activity remained stuck in contraction in August, according to data released Sunday.

The Trump administration’s move will make it harder for companies to ship equipment to chipmaking operations in China, threatening production in the world’s largest semiconductor market. Investors must also contend with uncertainty over the president’s tariff campaign after a federal court ruled his global levies — which weigh heavily on Asia — were illegally imposed. For now, the duties remain in place.

“While a possible step towards no (or fewer, or lesser) tariffs would be positive for global trade and risk sentiment, uncertainty has ratcheted up a notch,” ANZ Group Holdings analysts including David Croy wrote in a note to clients.