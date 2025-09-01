Business NewsMarketsAsian Stocks Retreat At Open After US Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Stocks Retreat At Open After US Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap

Indexes in Japan and South Korea opened lower along with Australian stocks.

01 Sep 2025, 06:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares slid as much as 0.4%. (Image Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares slid as much as 0.4%. (Image Source: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Asian equities opened lower after a selloff in technology stocks hit Wall Street Friday, with chip shares among the losers.

Indexes in Japan and South Korea opened lower along with Australian stocks. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. slid after the US Commerce Department removed the companies from the list of entities authorized to move some goods from China without a license. MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares slid as much as 0.4%.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and those for the Nasdaq 100 index advanced 0.3% amid a US federal appeals court ruling that President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs were illegal. US markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday. Brent crude fell 1.1%, after notching its first monthly loss since April, while a gauge of the dollar was steady.

Chinese stock markets will be in focus after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped 13% in New York trading Friday after it reported a surge in revenue from China’s AI boom. However, the country’s factory activity remained stuck in contraction in August, according to data released Sunday.

The Trump administration’s move will make it harder for companies to ship equipment to chipmaking operations in China, threatening production in the world’s largest semiconductor market. Investors must also contend with uncertainty over the president’s tariff campaign after a federal court ruled his global levies — which weigh heavily on Asia — were illegally imposed. For now, the duties remain in place.

“While a possible step towards no (or fewer, or lesser) tariffs would be positive for global trade and risk sentiment, uncertainty has ratcheted up a notch,” ANZ Group Holdings analysts including David Croy wrote in a note to clients. 

Asian Stocks Retreat At Open After US Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap

ALSO READ

Trump’s Global Tariffs Found Illegal By US Appeals Court
Opinion
Trump’s Global Tariffs Found Illegal By US Appeals Court
Read More

It’s a crucial time for equities and the next few weeks will give Wall Street a clear reading on whether the stock market rally will continue — or if it’s doomed to get derailed.

Jobs reports, a key inflation reading and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision all hit over the next 14 trading sessions, setting the tone for investors as they return from summer vacations. The events arrive with stock market seemingly at a crossroads as the S&P 500 Index heads into September, historically its worst month of the year.

September’s record remains on traders’ minds “but few managers will liquidate core holdings on seasonality alone,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “It seems unlikely that, simply because we’ve moved into September, we’ll suddenly see a radical shift in conditions — especially as the macro environment hasn’t meaningfully changed.”

Political risks in Southeast Asian markets are also back in focus. Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto canceled a trip to China after deadly unrest over living costs and inequality, with protesters targeting the finance minister and several lawmakers. In Thailand, parties are jockeying to form the next government following the disqualification of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

US stocks slid on Friday amid a selloff in tech shares, led by Nvidia Corp., while Dell Technologies Inc. sank amid tighter profit margins on servers. AI infrastructure shares slid as Marvell Technology Inc.’s outlook raised concern about data-center equipment demand.

ALSO READ

China Says Stronger India Ties In Interest Of Both Nations
Opinion
China Says Stronger India Ties In Interest Of Both Nations
Read More

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:29 a.m. Tokyo time

  • Hang Seng futures rose 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix was little changed

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.1693

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.22 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1228 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6545

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $107,864.17

  • Ether fell 1.7% to $4,379.17

Bonds

  • Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.615%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $63.92 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 1
Opinion
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 1
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT