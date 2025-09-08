Yen Falls, Japan’s Stocks Rise As Ishiba To Depart: Markets Wrap

The yen dropped and Japanese stocks advanced after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced over the weekend that he will step down.

The currency fell as much as 0.7% against the dollar, wiping out Friday’s advance amid an increase in political uncertainty. Japanese stocks rose amid the positive tailwind of a weaker yen. Strategists said longer-maturity government bonds look vulnerable amid growing concern over fiscal spending.

Ishiba’s resignation ends a tenure marred by bruising election results and leaves markets in limbo over Japan’s fiscal direction. His exit also heightens investor uncertainty in the weeks ahead until a new leader emerges.

“Ishiba’s step-down can be seen as a sign that the party is ready to move on to the next leader, who will bring stability for the longer term,” said Anna Wu, cross-asset strategist at VanEck in Sydney. “So while in the immediate term yen and bonds felt pressure, equities are seeing more hope than uncertainty.”